Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's quaint third royal residence, Tam-Na-Ghar

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the majority of their time at their homes in Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, but they also have a lesser-known third royal residence on the Queen's Balmoral Estate.

Tam-Na-Ghar was a gift to Prince William from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, shortly before her death in 2002. It is located close to Birkhall, Prince Charles and Camilla's residence on the Balmoral Estate, where they isolated together following the Prince of Wales' coronavirus diagnosis in March.

Prince William and Kate have spent the past six months at Anmer Hall

Prince William and Kate have visited the three-bedroom cottage together since they were studying together at St Andrew's University, and the pair reportedly told friends they have enjoyed some of their happiest times together there.

They have continued to visit throughout their relationship, and stayed at the cottage with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – during their summer holiday in Scotland in 2019. The cottage is so private that no photos have been released showing the interior or exterior of the property.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

The 50,000-acre Balmoral estate features 150 buildings in total, including Balmoral Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip spend their annual summer break, and the Garden Cottage, which was often used by Queen Victoria for taking her breakfast and writing diaries.

There are also several holiday cottages available for let on the estate – except for when the royal family are in residence – including Colt Cottages, Connachat Cottage, Karim Cottage and Rhebreck Lodge.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent the past six months staying at their second home, Anmer Hall, during the coronavirus pandemic. They are expected to return to their main family home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, in time for their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to return to school.

