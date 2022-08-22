Kate Middleton arrives in Scotland with her children after flying economy The royals were spotted taking an economy flight

The Cambridges have arrived in Scotland to spend the last weeks of summer at Balmoral after taking an economy flight, HELLO! can confirm.

In a video shared to TikTok on Sunday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted disembarking a commercial flight on Sunday with two of her children, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four. It is believed that Prince William travelled separately from his wife with their eldest child Prince George, nine.

"On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me," wrote the TikTok user. "Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy," added the user.

"She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughter's iPad. "And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her son.

The Cambridges have previously spent their summer with the Queen at Balmoral

"No one on board took any photos or videos. Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board," they added.

In the clip, Duchess Kate was a picture of elegance as she styled a practical, yet sophisticated airport-ready ensemble. She donned a chic linen-look midi skirt in sage green, layering with a khaki blazer.

Her glossy brunette locks fell past her shoulders in natural waves, as she accessorised with a practical cream shoulder bag.

Princess Charlotte looked equally smart in a long-sleeved floral dress, wearing her brunette tresses in neat French plaits, whilst Prince Louis walked alongside in navy tailored shorts and a blue shirt.

Prince George did not travel with the Duchess of Cambridge

The Cambridges are heading to Balmoral for the last weeks of August, the Queen's idyllic residence in the Scottish Highlands. It's been a royal tradition for a number of decades for the royal family to spend the holidays there since Queen Victoria acquired the estate, and Her Majesty has followed suit, visiting as a young Princess, a young mother and then as a monarch.

The beautiful estate spans around 50,000 acres, boasting a breathtaking landscape of mountains, rivers, lochs, woodland and gardens – so it's no wonder members of the royal family love to join her with their children in August.

