King Charles and Queen Camilla's country home Sandringham conceals 'intimacy' of everyday life – tour

Since becoming the British monarch, King Charles has made an array of changes to his royal residences, and the property that he's transformed the most is Sandringham, in Norfolk.

While the estate may be synonymous with Christmas-time celebrations, it's an estate that is frequently visited by the royals for high days and holidays, to escape the intensity of London. The official website explains that it is their "much-loved country retreat".

Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid, has visited nearly all of the royal residences open to the public, and Sandringham Estate is by far the favourite. "It's easy to see why the royal family treasure it so much. There's a sense of peace and quiet here that makes this place feel like a private home," she says. "Inside, I was struck by the intimacy of it all - the family photographs and the beautiful artwork everywhere you look. One of the tour guides even pointed out where King Charles enjoys his morning brew and where he likes to take afternoon tea - the visit really gave me a glimpse into everyday royal life."

Keep scrolling to learn about King Charles' biggest changes, the incredible eco estate and see inside the stunning Sandringham House.

WATCH: Why Sandringham is so special to the royals

1/ 12 History of the house Sandringham House was bought by Queen Victoria in 1862 for the Prince of Wales, who found the property too small and had a larger building commissioned. The Grade II-listed building is Jacobethan in style, and has a ballroom, saloon and spacious dining room.



2/ 12 © Photo: Getty Images Eco credentials King Charles actually took over management of the Sandringham Estate in 2017, and since then he has implemented sustainable processes into its farm and gardens in a bid to turn the estate fully organic in the coming years. From organic farming to restoring hedgerows, the new monarch had begun to make Sandringham as eco-friendly as possible. The team use a water harvesting system, and there are solar panels on the property for energy efficiency.

3/ 12 © Photo: Getty Images The saloon The saloon is located at the entrance to the house and spans two floors, with a balcony over the entrance that was built to house the band when the space was previously used as a ballroom. Wooden panelling and ornate columns are among the features of this impressive room, which has a portrait of the Queen hung on one wall and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. A photo shared on the Sandringham Estate's Instagram account in March 2020 gave royal fans a glimpse inside the saloon of the house, which is said to be where the royals like to spend their evenings, and also where they have afternoon tea together on Christmas Eve. The royals would be able to congregate and relax together on the cream sofas, while there is also a wooden dining table and a piano that has been topped with photos, including one that appears to be from a royal wedding.

4/ 12 Dining room The dining room at the late Queen's country estate, Sandringham House, still features a lot of Queen Mary's influence. The walls feature pale green wooden panelling and striking Spanish tapestries, with an open fireplace and mahogany dining table that looks like the perfect setting for a dinner party.



5/ 12 © Photo: Instagram Drawing Room The Sandringham Estate shared this stunning photo of the opulent Drawing Room on Instagram in July 2020. In a caption, it explained that the room had been described as "a very long and handsome drawing room" in a diary entry by Queen Victoria in 1871. It features a striking ceiling panel with a golden pheasant painting overlooking the room below, which has cream walls with ornate carved detailing and two sets of floor-to-ceiling mirrored doors at the far end. A log fireplace is at the centre of the room with a mirror and ornaments overhead, and four armchairs have been positioned in front.

6/ 12 The Ballroom In 2025, the grand ballroom was given a long-awaited upgrade, and all was revealed on Instagram. "Beautiful new curtains have been handmade and hung in the Sandringham Ballroom, replacing the previous ones, which were over 50 years old," a post read. "The new curtains were personally chosen by His Majesty The King and inspired by the collection of South Asian Arms and Armour presented to Albert Edward, Prince of Wales, during his tour of the Indian subcontinent in 1875-76."

7/ 12 © Photo: Getty Images The home office Sandringham House was the location for the late Queen's first-ever Christmas broadcast in 1952. Following that first year, Her Majesty tended to record her annual message in Buckingham Palace before going to Sandringham for the holidays, so we haven't had many glimpses at the office over the years.

8/ 12 Sandringham gardens The grounds of Sandringham are scenic to say the least, with a beautiful lake and gorgeous gardens. Charles added a stunning Topiary Garden to the grounds, and it is a space that's open to visitors. The purpose of the changes, which saw the existing lawn being dug up, was to improve the biodiversity of the area. Another reason was to include more hardy plants that are able to withstand the UK's ever-changing weather conditions. The Sandringham Estate shared this photo on Instagram from within the private gardens in Norfolk. The 17-acre Walled Garden is filled with a variety of flowers, including Penstemons and Dahlias. The caption read: "The entrance passes under the brick pillars once belonging to an old pergola – today they act as a natural home for climbers."



9/ 12 © Bav Media The Folly In 2025, the monarch has overhauled one of the properties on his estate and transformed it into a luxury holiday home. The Folly, with a unique turret room, is now being listed for a dazzling £6,300-a week to rent at peak times of year. The advertisement for the abode reads: "This exceptional turreted retreat surrounded by centuries-old trees, has been sensitively refurbished to the highest standard, blending timeless heritage with refined contemporary comfort. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a private escape on regal grounds."

10/ 12 © Photo: Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales' home Anmer Hall is Prince William and Princess Kate's country residence, given to them by the late Queen following their royal wedding in 2011. It is located on the Sandringham Estate and is where the Prince and Princess of Wales often stay with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In 2017, the family also hosted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle there.

11/ 12 © Getty St. Mary Magdalene Church St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate plays a big part in the Christmas celebrations each year, with the royals descending on the church before returning to Sandringham House for lunch.