What Prince William and Duchess Kate's 'strategic' move to Windsor means for royals The Cambridges will live much closer to the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's relocation to Windsor suggests for a desire for "a relatively normal and grounded" upbringing for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, an expert has revealed.

Prince William and Kate are downsizing from their Kensington Palace home to the much smaller Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, and behavioural expert Darren Staton has said the "strategic" move says a lot about the couple's characters.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren explained: "Kate and William downsizing to Adelaide Cottage would be a significant move and one that is consistent with the core values and beliefs the royal couple have, as well as their characters. Although they recognise and embrace their roles as senior royals, they have also shown a willingness to break away from tradition and protocol and conduct themselves in a more relatable and personable manner."

He added that the move shouldn't come as a surprise as Prince William and Kate often show that despite their royal status, they "want to live as much a normal life as humanly possible for their family".

The Cambridges are going to live closer to the Queen

The Cambridges' relocation means some big changes for the couple, as the four-bedroom property doesn't have any extra space for live-in staff.

According to Darren, this suggests that "Kate and William very much have a desire for their own space within their own household and for it to be a relatively normal and grounded space behind closed doors".

Prince William and Kate currently live at Kensington Palace

The behavioural expert continued: "It’s another behavioural display of Kate and William wanting to do things their own way and another strategic move by the pair, as the residence is on the Windsor estate meaning they will be much closer to the Queen."

Adelaide Cottage dates back to 1831 when it was built as a retreat for William IV's wife Queen Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen. The Grade II-listed cottage was renovated in 2015, so should be in good condition for the Cambridges to move straight in without redecorating.

