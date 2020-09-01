Ruth Langford's organised mini library is so satisfying to look at The This Morning star is so neat!

Ruth Langsford left us transfixed on Sunday when she shared a glimpse of her neat and tidy bookshelf.

The This Morning star took to Instagram to post a clip of her impressive meal-prepping skills, offering her social media followers a peek of her colourful bookcase while she was at it.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shared a glimpse inside her organised home, where she lives with Eamonn Holmes and son Jack

Not a single piece of paper was out of place, and the doting mum's mini library featured books of every colour imaginable!

Posting a clip of vegetables and meat carefully packaged in plastic containers, the 60-year-old wrote: "Sunday evening food prep, Monday's breakfast and lunch!"

By the looks of it, Ruth's tidy ways also extend to her meal preparations!

Last week, Ruth gave us a peek inside her conservatory

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes live in a beautiful house in Surrey with their son Jack, and we love it when the pair treat us to peeks inside their stylish abode.

On Friday, the Loose Women host even took to Instagram to post a video of a never-before-seen section of their home!

Documenting the heavy rainfall that swept across the UK last week, Ruth captured the miserable weather from her conservatory, and we were left pretty impressed by her glass ceiling!

The family also have a huge kitchen

Ruth hilariously wrote: "Summer time" over the grey footage, and we can imagine it's the perfect place to curl up beneath and watch the world go by whatever the weather.

During lockdown, Eamonn even gave his social media followers a peek inside his man cave that doubles up as an office, revealing he has a cardboard cutout of his wife to keep him company while he works.

We bet Ruth loves that…

