Ruth Langsford shares new glimpse inside gorgeous Surrey garden The This Morning star shares her home with husband Eamonn Holmes and their son Jack

Ruth Langsford impressed her fans at the weekend by sharing new videos of the beautiful garden at her home in Surrey. The This Morning presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, where she uploaded two short clips featuring some plants she had just added to the garden.

As her camera panned around, showing off a variety of plants, the star captioned the videos: "Few new additions to my border...," "Salvia "Pink Lips," "Delphiniums," and: "Also this pale pink campanula 'Loddon Anna'".

A bee could be seen pollinating the last plant, and in response, Ruth wrote: "Bees love it!" It was a lovely sunny day, and Ruth's flowers looked stunning in the sunshine, surrounded by lush greenery.

READ: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford 'threatened' him over the weekend as he was warned to stay away from the BBQ!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares glimpse of gorgeous garden in new video

The Loose Women panellist then revealed that she was making the most of her outdoor space by sharing a video of burgers and kebabs sizzling on the barbeque. The 60-year-old shares her home with her husband and This Morning co-presenter Eamonn Holmes and their 18-year-old son Jack.

The couple has clearly spent time making their garden stylish and comfortable, even creating an outdoor living area which includes a pair of matching grey sofas, a blue patterned outdoor rug and a coffee table – the perfect spot to enjoy a snack (or a nap)!

Ruth shared the gorgeous clips of her garden to Instagram

The property is just as nice on the inside as it is on the outside, featuring a spacious kitchen with wooden cupboards, integrated appliances and a central island, where keen foodie Ruth can often be found cooking at the weekend.

The stylish residence also boasts six bedrooms, two living rooms and even a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from his favourite football club.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares look inside cosy childhood home

Ruth and her husband celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary recently, having tied the knot on 26 June 2010 after dating since 1997. Former GMTV presenter Eamonn, who is originally from Northern Ireland, also shares three grown-up children with his ex-wife Gabrielle.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.