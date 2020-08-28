Ruth Langsford reveals never-before-seen part of home The This Morning star has a beautiful home

Ruth Langsford documented the heavy rainfall that swept across the UK on Thursday, giving fans a peek into a new part of her home while she was at it.

The This Morning star captured the miserable weather from her conservatory!

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals her health work lunch

Hilariously writing: "Summer time," over the grey footage, we have to say that we were left pretty impressed by the mother-of-one's glass ceiling.

Whatever the weather, it must be the perfect place to curl up beneath and watch the world go by!

Ruth shared a peek inside her conservatory

It's not the first time recently that Ruth's home has surprised us.

On Saturday, the Loose Women panellist revealed that her kitchen is far bigger than we ever could have imagined!

In a clip shared on social media, a large kitchen island was visible behind Ruth, and beyond that the beautiful white floor tiling ran all the way through to a chic dining area, that was flooded with natural light.

How big is that kitchen?!

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes live in a beautiful house in Surrey with their son Jack, and the pair have treated us to numerous glimpses inside their stylish abode.

The chic residence includes six bedrooms, two living rooms and even a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from the football club.

What’s more, the famous couple have created a relaxing outdoor living area in their garden, featuring a pair of matching grey button-back sofas, a blue patterned outdoor rug and coffee table – the perfect spot for a weekend nap!

In their lush living room, they have a traditional fire with a wall-mounted TV placed above, opposite the sofa. Ideal for flopping down in front of after a long day of presenting.

During lockdown, Eamonn even gave his social media followers a peek inside his man cave that doubles up as an office, revealing he has a cardboard cutout of his wife to keep him company while he works.

