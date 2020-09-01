Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes mark major change The couple have been fronting This Morning over the summer

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes headed out for a very special celebratory lunch on Monday. The couple have been presenting This Morning throughout the summer, in absence of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and have now returned to their usual Friday morning slot.

Taking to Instagram, Ruth shared a snapshot showing the pair at La Casa Restaurant and Grill in Weybridge. She wrote: "This lunch date thing is getting to be a bit of a habit!!!

"Me and Eamonn Holmes celebrating our last day on Summer @thismorning. Thank you all for your company… we'll be back on Friday xx."

Ruth and Eamonn, both 60, were inundated with messages from fans and their famous friends, including This Morning co-star Alison Hammond, who told them: "You've both been just incredible x."

Ore Oduba wrote: "What a summer you two!!!" while another viewer added: "Wish you were on every day. By far my fave presenters, you keep it real. I like to see you both bickering sometimes, that's normal married life. Lovely couple xx."

Eamonn and Ruth might have had a busy summer – but everything changes for the couple on Sundays! Ruth, who shares 18-year-old son Jack with her husband, recently revealed that she treats everyone to a cooked breakfast to mark the end of the week.

During a cooking segment with Clodagh McKenna, who was making baked eggs, Eamonn joked that the dish would become his own signature dish. He said: "I think the key is preparation when I wake up on a Sunday, I sometimes get my breakfast laid out for me. Sometimes I don't."

Ruth interjected: "It depends what mood I am in."

Clodagh was impressed that Ruth cooked every week. "You get up and always have breakfast on a Sunday?" she asked. "I do, I love cooking Sunday breakfast. Scrambled egg, bacon, anything that's in the fridge," Ruth replied.