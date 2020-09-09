Loading the player...

Crystal Hefner shares an exclusive access-all-areas tour of her new home The 34-year-old lives in a beautiful Mediterranean villa

Crystal Hefner has given HELLO! an exclusive tour of her beautiful Mediterranean villa, which she has "completely gutted and remodelled" since moving in. The 34-year-old, who was married to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for over four years until his death in 2017, has filled the property with memorabilia to remind her of her time living at the Playboy mansion, including a rabbit door knocker, and a guitar belonging to her late husband that was signed by Bruno Mars.

"The thing I love most about my bedroom is the view. I love waking up to this view, I love going to sleep to the city lights, it's stunning," Crystal said during her home tour, which showcases the beautiful canyon and city views from her hilltop mansion, that also has a pretty outdoor pool, cabana and seating area with a fire pit.

Watch the video above to see more of Crystal Hefner's home, and read the full interview in the latest issue of HELLO! magazine, out now.

