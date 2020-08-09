Loading the player...

Ferne McCann gives tour of incredible home makeover in exclusive day-in-the-life video The ex-TOWIE star gave fans a sneak peek into her Essex home

Ferne McCann is no stranger to being in the full glare of the public spotlight, but here at HELLO!, we have been given an exclusive glimpse into her life at home. From her healthy morning routine to the nursery run and overseeing house renovations as well as filming her new series, the former TOWIE star has certainly got her hands full.

Watch the video above to see everything else the mum-of-one does on an average day at her house in Essex

"Before I start my day, I reconnect. I offer myself up to this bigger power, this great energy," she explains. "And I meditate." Later on, just moments before she takes her two-year-old daughter Sunday to nursery, the single mum-of-one admits: "I'm so glad I meditated as I would be this big ball of stress."

Ferne McCann has launched her new fitness programme Embodyment

Ferne, who marked her milestone 30th birthday on Thursday, then guides us through her garden, where she has builders hard at work to make the final preparations for her party. "It's going to look like a little secret garden, a haven," she says.

The reality TV star excitedly gives us a tour of her studio and gym, which she is yet to decorate, before going towards her loft which is set to become her new "office space". Through to her kitchen, Ferne confesses how much she loves cooking, saying: "It's my biggest passion to cook."

It's clear to see that Ferne feels more confident and happy than she has ever been. She has just launched her new fitness and wellbeing programme, Embodyment. The fitness and nutrition plans have been designed to help users feel more confident and comfortable in their own bodies as well as providing tips on how to reduce stress and be happier.

For more information, visit embodyment.co.uk