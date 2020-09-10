Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's new £30.8million home has to be seen to be believed The celebrity couple also own homes in New York, The Hamptons and Los Angeles

Not only have they put in a bid to buy the New York Mets baseball team, but Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have also added to their incredible property portfolio with the purchase of a mansion listed at £30.8million ($40million) on the exclusive Star Island, Miami.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the couple secured the property for £25million ($32.5million), and it certainly has plenty to offer Jennifer, Alex and their children from previous relationships.

RELATED: Inside Jennifer Lopez's former New York penthouse

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shares a peek inside her beautiful kitchen in the Hamptons

Situated on an estate of almost an acre, it has ten bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a lift, a library, wine room, beautiful kitchen, family room, a guest house, and a 100-foot wooden dock.

But that's not all; there is also an incredible infinity pool and spa with beautiful views across the ocean and Miami skyline, as well as a covered cabana seating area for entertaining.

Photos from the property's listing offer a look at the luxurious interiors, including large arched windows, Venetian plaster walls and antique fireplaces, as seen here in the living room.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sell their Malibu beach house

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have bought a new house on Star Island

The kitchen is equally grand, with white cabinets and integrated appliances, and a dining table at the centre where the family can sit down together at mealtimes. There is also a separate dining room for a more formal setup when Jennifer and Alex are entertaining guests.

The kitchen features a dining table for family mealtimes

There are ten bedrooms within the house, including this huge suite which boasts its own private balcony, separate seating area and fireplace. Who wouldn't want to wake up to these views?

The couple's new home has ten bedrooms

This master bathroom, meanwhile, looks like the perfect space to relax and recharge, with a free-standing bathtub next to the window, and a huge walk-in double shower with marble and glass surround at the centre.

RELATED: See more luxurious celebrity bathrooms

There are also 12 bathrooms, including this master suite

The exterior of the property is no doubt what captured the couple's attention, thanks to the huge infinity pool and uninterrupted ocean views.

Jennifer and Alex's home has a beautiful infinity pool

There is also plenty of space for outdoor entertaining, with a covered glass dining table, comfy sofas and seating, and sun loungers lining the pool.

There is plenty of space for outdoor entertaining

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.