Jennifer Lopez dances around in her very stylish Hamptons kitchen The star is engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez opened the doors to her luxury Hamptons home and gave fans a sneak peek at her stunning kitchen, while also treating them front-row seats to one of her impromptu dance shows too.

The singer’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, posted a video of his bride-to-be cooking up a storm in their spacious, all-white kitchen where Jennifer showed she’s a dab hand at multitasking as she danced and prepped dinner.

With Latin music playing in the background, Jennifer - who was dressed casually in sweats and a cropped T-shirt - moved her hips and spun around, giving a glimpse of the beautiful cooking space behind her.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez cook and dance in her gorgeous kitchen at her Hamptons home

She stirred a delicious-looking meal on the oversized stove, where her friend was helping her to whip up dinner.

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, were forced to put their upcoming wedding on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but while they were disappointed to have to postpone they’ve been making the most of lockdown at their plush home.

Plenty of room to cook and dance

Given that the $10 million house boasts eight bedrooms, sits on three acres of land and has a spa, guest house, and heated pool, it’s not surprising they don’t mind being there.

This isn’t their only property either. They just put their stunning Malibu beachfront property up for sale for an eye-watering $8 million and they’ve also got a penthouse in Manhattan on the market for a staggering $24.99 million.

Jennifer also gave a sneak peek at her stunning swimming pool

The four bedroom, six bathroom apartment boasts views over Madison Square Park and is a massive 6,500 square feet inside with an additional 3,000 square feet of outdoor terraces too.

They're property portfolio, still includes not only their Hamptons home, but two in Los Angeles, a Miami pad, and now a 15,000 square foot home on Star Island in Florida too.

