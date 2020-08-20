Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez incredible new £30million estate on private island The couple could be planning a move to Miami's Star Island

She may claim she's still Jenny from the Block, but Jennifer Lopez has come a long way from her hometown of the Bronx judging by her latest real estate purchase! The 51-year-old and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez have reportedly splashed out a staggering £30.4million ($40million) on a new estate located on Miami's Star Island, and the details of their new home will blow your mind.

According to TMZ, the beachfront property is more like a resort, set within the private enclave for business tycoons and celebrities including Gloria Estefan, Shaquille O'Neal, and even Jennifer's ex-boyfriend, Sean Combs.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly bought this Star Island estate

Set upon a 40,000-square-foot lot, the mansion boasts ten bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and an incredible palm tree-lined swimming pool that will be ideal for Jennifer, Alex and their children Max, Emme, Natasha and Ella, from previous relationships.

Other incredible amenities include a wine room, a library and an industrial-style chef's kitchen, so it's easy to see why they decided to snap it up.

The property isn’t far from Jennifer and Alex's home in Coral Gables, so it is unclear whether they plan to relocate or have simply bought it as an investment. The family have been isolating at their Miami home throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which is set upon a one-and-a-half acre plot and was bought by Alex in 2013.

Their investment comes just weeks after the couple listed their beautiful beachfront property in Malibu for £6.1million ($8million), less than two years after they bought it.

The couple currently live in nearby Coral Gables

The singer had excitedly talked about her "fixer-upper next to the water" during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, shortly after she and Alex splashed out £5.1million ($6.6million) on the property.

However, as the couple have been spending more time at their properties in Florida and the Hamptons over the past few months, they may have decided they won't get enough use from it.

