Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Miami mansion has the most incredible pool: take a look J.Lo and A-Rod are in isolation at their lavish Florida house

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are social distancing in style. The couple are staying at their Miami home with all four of their children - Jennifer's twins Max and Emme, and Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella – and it looks like they're having a lot of fun.

Photos and videos shared by both Jennifer and Alex have showed the family making use of the property's impressive garden, with the husband and wife-to-be taking part in a relationship quiz while sat out by their swimming pool. Another clip showed Max serving his stepdad a drink on a Segway, sharing a look at their pristine artificial lawn in the process. "We can't go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good… #staysafe #familytime," the mum-of-two wrote.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are staying at their house in Miami

Alex bought the one-and-a-half acre plot of land in Coral Gables, Miami, in 2013, and enlisted a team of architects to construct the house there. The family home is designed for entertaining, with a screening room, lounge and indoor basketball court, not to mention the impressive outdoor space.

Window walls can retract to open the living spaces up to the garden, which has an in-ground trampoline and a wet-edge swimming pool, which is lined by sun loungers. The entire family has been relaxing together out at their barbecue cabana, while Max has been playing on his Segway on the lawn, which has artificial turf to conserve water.

The house has a swimming pool and huge garden with a barbecue cabana

Jennifer has also been keeping up her fitness routine in their home gym, and was joined by her 12-year-old daughter to dance in the workout area, which has several cardio machines including a treadmill, cross trainer and bike. It sounds like they have little need to ever leave.

