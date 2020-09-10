Mrs Hinch shows off incredible transformation of her 'second home' – see the picture Sophie Hinchliffe has been sharing the process with her followers for months

Mrs Hinch delighted fans on Thursday evening as she finally shared a picture of her incredible pergola, which has been months in the making.

Posting a picture of her and her husband Jamie together with their one-year-old son Ronnie, she told her more than three million followers: "Project Pergola complete guys, can you see us? I hope you love it! I feel like we have a 2nd Hinch home out here.

WATCH Mrs Hinch show before and after video of her incredible "pergola project"

"I do get asked ALOT 'would you ever consider moving? To a bigger house'... But this is our home we saved SO hard to buy guys, the place I feel so safe and where I want to see Ronnie grow and I'm just around the corner from my family. So Unless we are ever given a reason that we have to leave this house THIS is where you'll find us, literally under here, rain or shine, breakfast or dinner, it's everything I pictured and had saved on my Pinterest."

She added: "Thank you for following, supporting and just being here every single day. Lots of love from the Hinch Family!! Xxx

And of course a huge thank you to the people that made this happen I've tagged everyone (PS: I paid full price for everything this was in no way gifted or an ad) xxx."

Sophie posed alongside her husband Jamie, their son Ronnie and their dog Henry

The Instagram sensation has been documenting the makeover for months via Instagram so friends and fans were happy to finally see the completed look. Loose Women's Stacey Solomon was one of the first to show her excitement, commenting: "Ohhhhhh it's the prettiest garden I've EVER seeen.... you deserve it all and more love u."

A fan added: "I love your house and your family. The pergola is fab. You make me smile every single day. Thank you."

Another remarked: "Good for you, you should be really proud to have both worked so hard to achieve happiness and contentment in your lives xx sending love from our family to yours xx."