Mrs Hinch reveals secret curtain hack at request of thousands of fans

Mrs Hinch, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, is the source of cleaning hacks that have amassed her millions of Instagram followers (@mrshinchhome) and her very own Hinch Army, and on Monday she revealed yet another.

Mrs Hinch revealed how to get perfect curtain pleats

After fans questioned Mrs Hinch on how she managed to create such perfect pleats in her curtains, Mrs Hinch took to Instagram to show off the trick. "I know lots of you guys already know this," she said. "But for my new followers, the even pleats in my curtains are created using pipe insulation which I buy on eBay."

She went on to explain her exact method. "I buy the largest diameter, so they still slide across the pole! And simply cut it into even segments. Hope this helps xx."

Mrs Hinch explained her method for creating curtain pleats

Something so simple has been the wonder of thousands of her fans, who often comment on her pictures showing her curtains to ask how she creates the look and if, like us, you're hoping to give it a go, Amazon has exactly what you need.

This 1m pack of 28mm pipe x 19mm thick foam pipe insulation will do the trick. Just cut it into smaller pieces and slot your curtain pole within the hole of each, as depicted in the image.

Pipe insulation, £5.49,

Place one piece of insulation between each curtain ring and you'll end up with the exact same look as Mrs Hinch.

If her previous effect on sales of home cleaning buys such as Zoflora disinfectant and the Minky M cloth are anything to go by (both of which have seen an astronomical rise), we're predicting pipe insulation to become a hit. In fact, even celebrities including Stacey Solomon and Alison Hammond have put Mrs Hinch's methods to the test, and no doubt will be adding pipe insulation to their shopping list.

