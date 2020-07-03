Mrs Hinch in tears and visibly shaken as she makes exciting announcement The cleaning enthusiast is releasing her own memoir

Mrs Hinch took to Instagram on Thursday night to make a surprise announcement – she's written her own memoir!

Taking to her stories in several videos, the cleaning enthusiast, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, told her 3.5 million fans: "For two years now I have had my Mrs Hinch home account and it has been the craziest two years of my life. And I just want to start off by saying thank you, so much, for supporting me and loving me and my family. Just being there every day, we are so grateful."

She continued: "I try to keep my platform as positive as possible and as upbeat as it can be, but sometimes I don't address some of the good and the bad things that I read out there because it's slightly uncomfortable.

"My followers deserve a bit of what you're asking for, which is me as Sophie and the life behind Mrs Hinch, so I've been working on my very own memoir to be able to put everything: the amazing highs but also the lows that have come with becoming Mrs Hinch."

With tears in her eyes and showing off the stunning cover of her new book, Sophie added: "I don't address much on my stories purely because I don't want to burden you with it but it seems like now is the best time.

"My very own memoir! Thank you Penguin for allowing me the opportunity to put everything into one place: the good, the bad, the amazingness and some of the dark lows which have come with this journey. But most of all I hope it answers everything that you have been asking me for… This is me!"

Mrs Hinch later thanked fans with an adorable photo of her and son Ronnie

Fans were quick to send in the congratulations, with friend Stacey Solomon being one of the first: "Finally the news is out! Congratulations bubs, it's going to be amazing!" she wrote alongside the promo video of the book.

