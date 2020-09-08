Mrs Hinch opens up about secret condition that leaves her covered in bruises The cleaning influencer inherited the condition

Mrs Hinch has bravely opened up about her secret health battle after being trolled on social media for wearing a long dress to the beach.

The 'cleanfluencer' – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – revealed that she suffers from a blood disorder that leaves her covered in bruises.

MORE: Mrs Hinch: Everything you need to know about the Instagram cleaning sensation



Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch makes emotional announcement about her new book

After being branded "stuck up", Sophie was forced to reveal that she in fact wore the outfit to cover up her bruised legs.

The 30-year-old suffers from an inherited condition called Protein S deficiency and Factor V Leiden, which means that she is more prone to blood clots and must take blood-thinning medication every day.

Mrs Hinch was trolled after wearing this dress to the beach

Sharing a photo of her bruised legs on her Instagram Story, the mum-of-one quoted the hurtful message she received before explaining her condition. She wrote: "In all honesty, I wore this long dress because I wanted to hide my legs.

"My blood condition is not good right now so I am covered in bruises that I cannot control. But why did I bother? As you'll now know about my bruises too! So thank you, because of you I will wear my denim shorts next time and wear them proud!

"Because no matter what I do, I will NEVER please people like you!"

MORE: Mrs Hinch shares her genius washing machine cleaning tips

Mrs Hinch revealed her bruised legs

In a second post, Sophie opened up about negative messages she receives frequently online, urging her followers to be kind to themselves.

She wrote in part: "Pleasing everyone is like chasing a moving target. By trying to do this, we end up pleasing no one, ourselves included. You cannot control what others think about you, but you can choose how you talk to yourself."

Mrs Hinch addressed her trolls

It's not the first time that Sophie has opened up about her condition. In August, she was asked by a fan how her body was so "perfect," which led her to reveal her condition.

"I promise you my body is far from perfect. I'm constantly covered in large bruises because of my blood condition," she shared on Instagram, adding: "I have stretch marks all over my inner thighs and the tops of my legs."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.