Coleen Nolan has paid homage to four very special members of her family with a new addition to her home. The Loose Women panellist shared a photo of a framed illustration of her pet dogs – Becks, Buddy, Coco and Mica – revealing it will take "pride of place" on her wall.

Animal lover Coleen shares her home with several pets, including her four dogs and a number of cats. She previously revealed it made moving home during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year even more challenging, telling her Loose Women co-stars: "It took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

The mum-of-three has since settled into the beautiful property and has shared several photos of her stylish interiors on social media – including her living room, bedroom and kitchen.

Fans got a peek at Coleen's living room when she shared a photo joking that she was unable to watch the TV as two of her cats sat in front of the screen. "Please guys, I just want to watch the TV!! #naughtykittens," she captioned the image.

Coleen Nolan revealed this portrait of her dogs will take pride of place in her home

The room is decorated with grey walls and carpets, and furniture includes a grey wooden TV unit with a combination of drawers and shelves, as well as a concrete coffee table in the middle of the room, and a pink velvet sofa at one side.

Coleen's kitchen follows the same colour palette, with white walls and wooden floors, and a mixture of grey and white cabinets. She also has a light grey AGA oven, with a black top.

Coleen has previously revealed a look inside her bedroom

In a similar vein, Coleen's bedroom features a bed with a brushed grey velvet frame with jewel embellishment, matching two bedside lamps with grey shades. Baby pink bedding adds a pretty colour pop, while a circular window above the bed floods the room with natural light.

