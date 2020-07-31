Coleen Nolan unveils stunning bedroom inside new home

Coleen Nolan moved home during the lockdown period, and the Loose Women star has officially unveiled her brand new bedroom. She took to Instagram with a photo of the space to show off her bed, writing, "Thanks so much for my gorgeous new bed @hugoandsonsbeds. It's so, so comfortable! #gifted #finallyagoodnightssleep #imsograteful xxx."

Coleen opted for a brushed grey velvet bed frame, with button-back jewels. She has dressed it with pink bed linen, including a fluffy throw, two fluffy cushions and two fringed cushions, while she has also added a string of fairy lights to her headboard. Above her bed, she has a circular window, and it looks as though the room is in a converted loft space with vaulted ceilings. There are two white bedside tables at either side of her bed, with lamps that have silver bases and dark grey shades. Coleen has also kept her walls plain white, with two mini frames hanging at one side, as well as a wooden sign with a quote.

Bed, £149.99,

The bed is currently available for £307.99 - £472.99, depending on the size you go for, but we've also found a similar style on Amazon priced at £149.99 for a double size. It comes complete with brushed velvet finish and diamante buttons, and could easily be mistaken for Coleen's exact buy.

Coleen unveiled her kitchen on Loose Women

Coleen announced the news that she had moved house on an episode of Loose Women, when she joined her fellow hosts via video link from her kitchen. She said, "I love my kitchen. It's a new house so I'm loving it." But the coronavirus pandemic meant her move wasn't all plain sailing. "It was really close as to whether we could or couldn't move," she added. "And luckily, the solicitors said that because we'd exchanged and completed, actually by law, you kind of have to move. But we had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van. It took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

She now lives at the property with two of her three children – Ciara and Shane Jr.

