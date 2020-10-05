Rochelle Humes won't leave home with Marvin for the foreseeable future The This Morning host made the decision for health reasons

Rochelle Humes has revealed she will be isolating at her home for the foreseeable future. The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to share that she had made the decision to stay indoors until her son is born, in order to stay safe amid the coronavirus crisis.

She posted a photo of herself as she showed off her baby bump in her bathroom and captioned it, "Me for the foreseeable… I am isolating until our little man shows up. I have one more doctor's appointment and apart from that I'll be right here at home. I'm all a bit freaked out about Covid again at this point of pregnancy so I'm staying put… Anyone else feeling the same?"

Several fans replied in agreement, including artist Paloma Faith who replied: "I'm the same I'm pregnant and already said NO WORK 3rd trimester as I'm crazy with worry!"

Rochelle continued, "Side note, I get this dark line down my tummy every pregnancy… Anyone know what it is? #38weekspregnant."

Rochelle moved into her new home in London in July, and made the surprise announcement on an episode of This Morning. She told fellow presenter Ore Oduba that she and her husband Marvin were in the process of upping and leaving their former property in Essex, but that much of the work had been done by Marvin since she was already heavily pregnant.

"I'm sort of not doing it, at the minute I've just got a picture of Marvin watching in the background whilst moving boxes going, 'She's not doing nothing because she's going to meet us there at the other end'."

Her mother was also on hand to help as she added, "So yeah, thanks hubby and mum and everyone that's doing that without me, I feel a little bit bad about it."

Since, Rochelle and Marvin have launched an Instagram account dedicated to showing off the home's interiors, and have given glimpses inside various rooms.

