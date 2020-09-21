Rochelle Humes' home bathroom is basically a palace The This Morning star recently moved house with her husband Marvin

Rochelle Humes has shared a never-before-seen look inside the stunning bathroom at her new home with husband Marvin. The This Morning host took to Instagram with a mirror selfie in the space, and inadvertently revealed more of the room than ever before.

SEE: Rochelle Humes debuts stunning living room at home with Marvin

Rochelle shared a selfie in her bathroom

It features mirrored tiles on the walls, where Rochelle took her snap, and a white wooden dresser with silver metallic knobs for handles. On the dresser, Rochelle and Marvin have positioned two silver trays with rolled up white hand towels, a diffuser, a large candle, two soap bars and a vase of pink flowers.

MORE: Rochelle Humes unveils incredible unseen room inside new home

Above the sink, there is a glass Rococo style oval mirror, and two silver lights with light pink lamp shades mounted on the wall.

Rochelle previously unveiled another bathroom angle

Rochelle previously shared a photo of the space on Instagram, but it looks as though she has switched out a single marble unit for the larger dresser she now has. The past snap showed that one wall is split with mirrored tiles on the bottom half, and white paint above, and there is a photo of a pink shell with a glass frame hanging.

RELATED: A tour of Rochelle and Marvin Humes' stunning new house in Essex

Rochelle credited her mirrored tiles to Fired Earth, as she wrote, "Never fallen out of love with our @firedearthuk tiles… [thought bubble emoji]."

Rochelle has a free-standing bathtub

She also revealed a glimpse inside another bathroom, featuring a free-standing bathtub with a television mounted on the wall in front, as well as a grey armchair positioned in one corner next to a metallic silver side table.

Rochelle and Marvin share the home in London with their two daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine, after moving in July.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes announces surprising house move

Rochelle announced the family's move during an appearance on This Morning, admitting she had left the majority of the work to Marvin and her family, as she had been busy with work and is heavily pregnant with their third child, due in October.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.