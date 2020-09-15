Rochelle Humes reveals the breathtaking views from her new bedroom The This Morning star relocated to London in July

Rochelle Humes has revealed a never-before-seen area of her new family home – and it's easy to see why she is already so happy there. The This Morning host and her husband Marvin relocated from Essex to London in July in order to be closer to work, and their new home boasts the most incredible views.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, Rochelle shared a photo of the views from her bedroom at sunrise, showing her patio and sprawling garden lawn below, with trees and the rooftops of other houses visible further beyond.

"Morning," Rochelle captioned the photo, which was taken through her framed window, with beige floor-to-ceiling curtains hanging at the sides.

The 31-year-old has recently started her maternity leave ahead of the birth of her third child – a baby boy – in October. She is no doubt enjoying more time getting settled at her new home, after previously revealing she had yet to decorate a nursery for her son.

Rochelle Humes revealed a look at the view from his bedroom

However, Rochelle and Marvin have wasted no time in decorating other rooms in their home, including an incredible playroom for their daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina, and their beautiful living room.

The former Saturdays singer previously revealed a look inside the luxurious room in an Instagram post, showing how it has been decorated with statement grey and metallic wallpaper on one wall, parquet flooring, and light sofas.

The family have moved to a new house in London

Rochelle has added some gorgeous designer accessories to the room, including a pair of Hermés cushions on the sofa, and a vintage Louis Vuitton trunk that she has repurposed as a television stand.

Other areas of the house that Rochelle has shared a peek at include the kitchen and dining room, bathroom, and spacious hallway, which has a monochrome colour scheme featuring black flooring, pale grey walls and white stairs.

