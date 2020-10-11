Gemma Atkinson reveals sweet photo tribute to daughter Mia and partner Gorka The Strictly stars are doting parents

Gemma Atkinson posted the cutest video of her one-year-old daughter to Instagram on Sunday.

The short clip showed little Mia sitting with a book on her lap, and then getting up to toddle towards the camera.

READ: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez celebrate amazing news ahead of Strictly

Best of all, though, was an item of home décor in the background that paid a sweet tribute to the tiny tot's dad, Strictly pro dancer Gorka Marquez.

On a toybox just behind where Mia had been sitting, a pile of books could be seen, and next to them was a cushion featuring a close-up photo of Gorka and his daughter – bless!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares sweet photo tribute to daughter Mia and Gorka Marquez

Perhaps it has always had pride of place, or maybe it's been moved there to keep Gorka close as he is working away ahead of the launch of the new series.

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of the BBC show in 2017 and started dating the following year.

In early 2019, the couple announced they were expecting a baby, and Gemma gave birth to Mia on 4 July 2019.

On their anniversary back in February, the Steph's Packed Lunch presenter penned a gushing message of love to her partner on Instagram, which she shared alongside a series of behind-the-scenes snaps.

Gorka is a proud dad to one-year-old Mia Louise

She wrote: "Two years ago today you asked me to 'be your girlfriend'. I'm glad I said yes. Thanks for everything, Gorks. For being so kind and patient (even when I was mean whenever I was hungry during the last trimester)."

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson wells up live on-air after Gorka Marquez's emotional surprise

Last October, the 35-year-old explained to HELLO! that marriage isn't a priority for the pair, saying: "I'm not really too fussed about being Mrs Marquez and being married.

"We will get married one day I'm sure. But I've not really pictured myself in a big white frock, it's a lot of faff."

The former Emmerdale star added: "We could maybe just go to a registry office and do it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.