Gemma Atkinson reveals dispute with Gorka Marquez over new house

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are preparing to move into their new home over the summer, but there is one big decision they still can't agree on – where Gemma's pet dogs will sleep. The former Emmerdale actress dotes on her pets Norman and Ollie, and normally lets them sleep in her bedroom, something which Gorka wants to change going forward.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share the topic of contention, Gemma explained: "Norm & Ollie have slept upstairs with me since they were puppies. They go on their bed on the floor. Gorks says in the new house they aren’t coming upstairs…bless him."

Gemma revealed that she is so sure she will get her own way, she has already bought some new beds for her dogs that tie in with their bedroom décor. "I've already ordered dog beds to match our headboard," she wrote.

Proving her point further, Gemma then shared a cartoon meme saying: "I love you more than anything, except my dogs."

Gorka and Gemma have disagreed about their dogs sleeping in the bedroom

The dogs' sleeping arrangements haven't been the only source of debate between the couple ahead of their house move; earlier this month Gemma shared her shock at the number of shoes her boyfriend owns.

"You say it's girls who have a shoe addiction," she said as she unveiled his collection on an Instagram Story. "These are Gorka's shoes, well, those are some of Gorka's shoes. That's ridiculous."

Gemma dotes on her dogs Norman and Ollie

She went on to pan the camera to yet more pairs that had not yet been packed up and added: "He's got these ones as well." Gorka attempted to defend himself and explain why some had remained on the shelves as he joked: "These are the ones I'm wearing for the next few weeks."

Gemma and Gorka revealed in February that they were having their "dream home" built. While their move has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, they are now just weeks away from moving in with their daughter Mia. We can't wait to see inside!

