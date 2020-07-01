Last month, Gemma Atkinson revealed that she and her partner, Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, were officially at the packing stage of moving into their 'dream home', and it seems that the process has raised some hilarious issues between the couple. As Gemma helped Gorka box his shoes up inside their walk-in wardrobe, she was outraged at how many he had.

SEE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share huge update on new home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez pack to move home

"You say it's girls who have a shoe addiction," she said as she unveiled his collection on an Instagram Story. "These are Gorka's shoes, well, those are some of Gorka's shoes. That's ridiculous." She went on to pan the camera to yet more pairs that had not yet been packed up and added, "He's got these ones as well." Gorka attempted to defend himself and explain why some had remained on the shelves as he joked, "These are the ones I'm wearing for the next few weeks." To which Gemma replied, "Look at you: 'Those are the ones I'm wearing, just pack the ones I'm not.' Ridiculous."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson unveils future wedding plans with Gorka Marquez

The couple, who met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing, have been living together in Manchester since 2018, but revealed in February 2020 that they were having a new home built.

Gemma and Gorka went furniture shopping for their new home in a YouTube video

When Gemma shared that they had finally begun packing at the end of June, she took to Instagram to discuss the struggles they were facing amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Furniture wise, I think it's going to have to be a removal company. Every time we have moved, we've always used family cars, we've all got together: my sister, my brother-in-law, my mum. We all put our seats down in the car and do it ourselves, and it has been stressful but fun. But I think it's going to have to be a removal company because obviously I can't have all of my family around to help."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.