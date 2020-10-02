Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez celebrate amazing news ahead of Strictly The Strictly stars took to Instagram

Gemma Atkinson is releasing a book next summer!

The famous mum shared the incredible news on social media on Friday, revealing that it will be titled The Ultimate Body Plan for New Mums, and will help fellow mothers ease their way back into exercise.

In her exciting Instagram post, the former Hollyoaks star explained that she had worked on the book alongside postnatal specialist Lydia Rees, also revealing that healthy nutrition for mother and child will also be covered.

The Ultimate Body Plan for New Mums will hit shelves in summer 2021.

Of course, it wasn't long before Gemma's partner, Strictly's Gorka Marquez, celebrated the news on Instagram too.

Gorka, who shares one-year-old daughter Mia with Gemma, re-posted a photo of his girlfriend's book, adding a string of hearts and clapping hands emojis. How sweet!

Gemma's full caption read: "Here it is! The news I’ve been waiting to share with you all. Following on from my first book, “The ultimate body plan for new mums” is the second book I’ve been working away on since I had Mia.

"I wanted to share with mums a way to ease themselves back into exercise with safe postnatal training from the plan I’ve devised alongside the wonderful @lydiarees help mums fuel themselves with good nutritious foods which are easy to make with a baby, and basically just help mums of any stage find themselves again.

"At times, I felt a little lost as a new parent and I said to myself I have to share the good and bad bits about my pre and post-baby journey regarding my body and my health.

"The real stuff! Piles and all! I cant wait for you to read my journey whilst finding your own, feeling your best again and being the bad ass multitasking, confident mum you were meant to be. I hope you guys enjoy it."

