In an exclusive interview and photoshoot, Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has welcomed HELLO! into his Los Angeles home. And the real estate agent tells the magazine how having a beautiful home is vital in his line of work.

"In this industry, I think it's important to have an impressive property – and I think it's important to live in a location where you are doing business," he says of his beautiful contemporary home. "When I tell people that I own several properties in the Hollywood Hills and I am encouraging them to buy a property in the area, I think it speaks volumes that I put my money where my mouth is."

The property was totally remodelled by Jason, who explains: "The location was great – I made sure to get the worst home on the best block. The whole place was ripped out; I only kept one fireplace. The house was built in 1978 and hadn't been touched at all."

Jason – who is currently trying to sell Orlando Bloom's house, which is on the market for £8million – was joined on the shoot by his co-star Amanza Smith, who says of his decorating style: "It's perfect; very Jason. If he were my client, I'd have decorated it exactly how it is."

Jason, who with twin brother Brett runs The Oppenheim Group at the centre of Selling Sunset, says that he is gradually getting used to having his personal life at the centre of a television show.

"Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn't have signed up for it," he admits. "I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realise the show I envisaged wouldn't be that popular! I've come to accept the idea that I'm on more of a reality show than a real-estate show."

And he says that he couldn't be happier in his job, having initially trained as a lawyer. "It wasn't that I didn't enjoy being a lawyer, but I didn't have the passion and drive for it. I'm more of an entrepreneur; I wanted to own my own business and I'm truly passionate about real estate. Being a lawyer felt like work but this doesn't; to be honest, I'd do this job for ten per cent of the money that I make. That's how much I enjoy this work."

