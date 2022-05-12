Kelvin Fletcher and 12 more celebrities who live on farms

While many stars invest in multi-million dollar mansions with luxurious amenities including swimming pools and spas, some others prefer a rural way of life when they're not working. From Oprah Winfrey to Zayn Malik, discover the surprising celebrities who have a second career as a farmer on their own private farms or ranches…

Kelvin Fletcher

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland bought a 120-acre farm in the Peak District in 2021, and documented their new life in a BBC show, Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure.

The farm has an 18th century cottage and vast array of animals, including sheep, pigs and alpacas. The couple will have their hands full balancing farm and family life, as they have just welcomed twin sons, and are also parents to daughter Marnie, five, and son Milo, three.

Matt Baker

Matt Baker lives on a farm in Hertfordshire with his wife Nicola and their two children. The Countryfile presenter juggles his television career with working as a farmer, caring for a huge array of animals including sheep, chicken, dogs and donkeys, and he has previously said he loves the rural lifestyle so much he tries to be "back home as quick as possible" after work.

Chris Pratt

When he's not busy filming, Chris Pratt loves nothing more than spending time on his farm on San Juan Island in Washington with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Home to sheep, chickens and other livestock, it certainly looks like a relaxing escape from Hollywood judging by the photos the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has shared on Instagram.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart owns a farm in Katonah, New York. Once called Sycamore Farms, Martha’s property is now known as Cantitoe Corners. Martha's own website reveals that "she purchased the monochromatic 1925 farmhouse in 2000 [and] she has turned the 152-acre Westchester property into a horse farm that has both modern and historic buildings". The celebrity chef often shows off her homegrown produce on her social media feeds.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried lives on her own farm in upstate New York with her husband Thomas Sadoski and their daughter, and previously told Stylist she loves how there is "no pressure" there."I’m lucky. I always knew I wanted a farm, and I didn’t know if I was going to have tons of animals, but I’ve just inherited these horses, we’ve bought goats. I would like an alpaca," she said.

Martin Clunes

Doc Martin actor Martin Clunes lives on a farm in Dorset with his family, which is home to horses, Shetland ponies, dogs, 50 Dexter cattle, sheep and hens. "I love the space and the way everything is changing all the time with the seasons. It keeps me in touch with real life," Martin previously said in an interview with Saga.

Jason Gardiner

The coronavirus pandemic has changed everyone's lives, but especially the life of former Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner. He has traded showbusiness for rural life on a farm in Portugal – and he couldn't be happier. The star has shared his new venture on social media with his loyal followers, revealing the most breathtaking scenes of the countryside.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah owns at least seven properties, including a 23-acre horse farm estate in Montecito, which she bought at auction for almost £23million ($29million) in 2016. The Seamair Farm Estate borders Oprah's main residence, a 42-acre property she has named the Promised Land.

Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda Hadid owns a ranch in New Hope, Pennsylvania, where isolated with her daughters Bella and Gigi and Zayn Malik during the coronavirus lockdown. Set on a 32-acre estate with horse stables, sprawling gardens including a botanical garden from which Yolanda is developing her own line of gin, it certainly sounds like the perfect place to isolate.

Zayn Malik

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik owns his own farm close to Yolanda's in Pennsylvania, which he previously revealed he bought on her advice. Speaking to Billboard about his laidback life on the farm, Zayn previously said he likes to record music there too because it is "out of the way and feels grounded". He added: "I do a lot of farm work. I take the horses out and feed the cows and that kind of stuff. It’s cool. I’ve always been interested in animals."

Russell Crowe

Actor Russell Crowe is the owner of a 400-hectare farm in New South Wales, Australia, which was hit by the bush fires at the end of 2019. After missing the Golden Globes to fight the blazes at his home, Russell has since shared striking photos showing the damage to the farm, and how it recovered after some heavy rainfall. "My place 10 weeks ago after the fire had gone through, and this morning after a big weekend of rain," he captioned the photos.

Kristin Cavallari

Former The Hills star Kristin Cavallari and her estranged husband Jay Cutler own a "hobby farm" near Nashville set on ten acres of land with a chicken coop, horse stables and a goat barn.

JB Gill

Worlds away from his pop career with JLS, JB Gill now lives on a farm in Kent with his wife Chloe and their two children, where he now presents CBeebies show Down on the Farm. "We live hectic lives and we just wanted to have peace and quiet and relax whenever we have a day off," JB previously told HELLO!. "Being in the countryside has been incredibly valuable for all of us and it's a lifestyle we really appreciate. It's something we feel all children should be able to experience."

