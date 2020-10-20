Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has two UK homes, one in West London and another in East Sussex. Glimpses of his celebrity lifestyle are shown on his Instagram feed and followers sometimes get to see inside his luxury homes. Piers shares his family homes with wife Celia Walden and youngest daughter, Elise.

He recently posted a picture on Instagram of his daughter Elise watching football, a favourite pastime that she regularly shares with her presenter and author father.

Fans were shocked by the "messy house" and many felt compelled to comment.

In the photograph we can see Piers’ large flat screen TV positioned in front of an in-built shelving unit containing DVDs and ornaments. In the foreground, a coffee table is filled with books, water bottles and newspapers.

Piers shared a look inside his family home

There was one particular follower who was questioning the composition of Piers’ living area: "You’ve basically dumped your TV anywhere. How do you live like this?".

The wires behind the television were also a cause for concern for multiple fans with one saying: "Need some order to them wires [sic]" and another asserting: "Your TV/AV cable management is appalling".

Piers often spends quality time with his daughter Elise

As well as the negative comments surrounding the presenter’s interiors, a lot of fans were quick to note the pile of Piers’ own books that sat on the table, giving him grief for self-promotion, writing: "Are you buying all the books yourself?" and "got enough books about yourself Piers?".

The GMB presenter gave another look inside his home when he was sent flowers

Piers showed another look inside his home when he received a surprise bunch of flowers and displayed them on a console table. The table also was home to a few ornaments and some of the family’s sunglasses.

