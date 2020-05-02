Piers Morgan has shared a rare peek into his stylish kitchen. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Good Morning Britain star posted a photo of himself pulling a hilarious face as he stood in his kitchen holding a knife and fork, and Piers clearly wasn't happy that he'd run out of pork pies! "When you realise you've run out of pork pies," he wrote in the caption.

One thing's for sure, the doting dad has an eye for detail! With chic white cabinets, green tiling and wooden countertops, the space looks like something straight of an interiors catalogue. Needless to say, his fans were delighted by the post, and took to the comment section to say so. "You do make me lol," wrote one. "You at all the pies [laughing emoji]," added another.

Piers didn't look happy!

The photo comes during a hectic week for Piers, who lost his cool on numerous occasions. On Wednesday, Piers hit out at Boris Johnson on Twitter, criticising the PM's choice of words and stated the UK's death was "heading to be the 2nd worst in the world". The TV star began: "Boris Johnson just said 'many people will be looking at our apparent success' in relation to Britain & coronavirus. Our death toll is heading to be the 2nd worst in the world."

Boris Johnson just said ‘many people will be looking at our apparent success’ in relation to Britain & Coronavirus.

Our death toll is heading to be the 2nd worst in the world.

This is not a ‘success’, Prime Minister - apparent or otherwise. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 27, 2020

Piers took to Twitter to vent his frustration

He continued: "This is not a 'success', Prime Minister – apparent or otherwise." Many were quick to respond to Piers' tweet, with some echoing his frustrations. One person replied: "Not only did he fail to apologise for his mistakes, he tried to paint it as some kind of success. For those who have lost loved ones in this 'first phase' that must be a very bitter pill to swallow."

