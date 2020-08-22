Piers Morgan blocks Carol McGiffin after Twitter spat

Piers Morgan and fellow ITV star Carol McGiffin were embroiled in a Twitter spat on Friday, leading the Good Morning Britain host to block the Loose Women presenter.

The two TV veterans clashed over coronavirus, with Carol accusing Piers of "scaring the nation into paralysis" after he wrote that the "pandemic has barely started".

Piers' full tweet read: "To everyone on here deluding themselves that Covid is ‘over’, take a look at Spain’s case & death rate in the past week. This pandemic has barely started."

Carol swiftly responded: "Piers. The only deluded person around here is you. You did a brilliant job of scaring the nation into paralysis but it’s over now."

Although he didn't reply to Carol at the time, Piers promptly blocked the 60-year-old, which she revealed later in a screengrab, adding: "Touched a nerve?"

Carol revealed she had been blocked by Piers

On Saturday Piers seemingly addressed his decision, taking once again to social media to say: "Having to block a few T-list (and falling...) ‘celebs’ who’ve been driven bonkers by the pandemic and spew utter nonsense about the virus.

"They can now howl into the wind, and I will be spared their ignorant, deluded & foul-mouthed blatherings. It’s a win-win for all of us."

Piers recently returned from a holiday in France with his family, and is set to resume GMB hosting duties on 1 September alongside Susanna Reid.

The Morgan family holiday ended on a sad note, with Piers' wife Celia Walden revealing that their rental home had been burgled hours before they were set to return to the UK.

Writing in The Telegraph, she explained: "I knew the second I walked into the sitting room that something was wrong.

"It was 6.15am on Thursday, and the last day of our holiday in the South of France. The previous night had been spent getting our rented house ready for 'check-out' – but the place was a mess."

