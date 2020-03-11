Piers Morgan shared his working-from-home situation with fans on Instagram on Wednesday – and it's hard not to feel envious! The Good Morning Britain host posted a photo of a spacious room containing a wooden desk and table and chairs, with large windows and a set of French doors looking out onto a large, perfectly manicured lawn and a paved area surrounded by a white fence. In the corner of the room was a television on which the House of Commons could be seen, and family photos were displayed on the windowsills and shelves.

Piers had plugged in his laptop and placed it on the desk while he took the eye-catching photo, which he captioned: "Self-isolated to new country pad office," tagging it Newick, which is a village in East Sussex. While the presenter will presumably not be presenting his ITV show from home, it makes sense for him to use it as his base for research and admin – especially considering how peaceful it looks! His followers shared their approval for the gorgeous room. One commented: "Love it!" Others added: "Very nice," "Looks gorgeous Piers," and: "Enjoy looks beautiful," followed by champagne and heart emojis.

Piers shared the photo of his home office on Instagram

Piers wasn't afraid to mingle with large crowds at the weekend, however, when he took his daughter Elise to her first football match at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. The proud dad, a long-time fan of the club, posted a picture of the eight-year-old looking out at the pitch while wearing a home kit shirt and a matching red-and-white knitted scarf.

The 54-year-old shares Elise with his second wife, journalist Celia Walden, who he married in 2010. He also has three sons from his first marriage: Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, and Albert, 19. Back in January, Piers uploaded a very rare photo showing all of his children enjoying a meal together, with Elise sitting on her dad's lap. The star captioned the image: "Sushi time," and tagged the restaurant in question, the Chelsea branch of Sticks 'n' Sushi.

