First Time Mum star Ferne McCann's unbelievable Essex mansion revealed

Ferne McCann moved into a new home in Essex earlier this year with her daughter Sunday, two, and via Ferne's Instagram account dedicated entirely to interiors and the renovation of the property @Fernemccannhome, the First Time Mum and former TOWIE star has given fans a look inside several areas.

Ferne's first post revealed her bedroom inspiration, and what she had created from it as a spare bedroom in her own home. She wrote, "I love neutral tones, clean lines and blending different textures. My spare bedroom is nowhere near finished, but I have a bed and a very good one. My black iron bed is from @originalbeds (Reims with natural fabric super king)."

The property is a converted farmhouse, and her living room has a rustic aesthetic with wooden beams and exposed bricks. Ferne also had a log burner installed, and documented the renovation process on her Instagram account. "I decided to go with gas due to lifestyle, having a two-year-old and having cream carpets," she explained.

Ferne's daughter Sunday also has her very own playroom, which Ferne designed along with the help of interiors service The Modern Nursery. It features a mini play kitchen, an art area, a doll's house, a slide, a dress-up area and a teepee – basically every little girl's dream.

The best bit, though, has to be Ferne's walk in wardrobe. Given the fact that she has her own fashion brand and has collaborated with several high street labels, we expected big things, but this blows everything out of the water. It has three wardrobes, with shelves displaying shoes and bags and drawers at the bottom, herringbone flooring and a gorgeous feather lampshade.

Ferne opted for a moody blue coloured downstairs bathroom, after asking her followers for opinions on which shade they preferred. The chosen one? Dulux's Sapphire Salute paint. She wrote, "Not going to be to everyone's taste but I think it's fabulous." She finished the room with a bespoke piece of pink art work from designer Phoebe Martin.

In the kitchen, Ferne has matte black cupboards and white marble worktops, with an oak wood base to the island. She has added a personal touch with a neon pink LED light that reads 'Let's stay home'.

