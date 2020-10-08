Ferne McCann unveils zen addition to her home TOWIE star Ferne tuned into her spiritual side with this home purchase

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann shares her Essex home with daughter Sunday. Since moving in at the beginning of 2020, Ferne has completely transformed it. Highlights include her immaculate dressing room and epic hot tub in the garden.

She frequently uploads snaps of the beautiful décor and shares her new home purchases with fans. Her latest home addition though, was something rather unique – two enormous crystals.

In the Instagram video, TOWIE star Ferne says: “The biggest clear quartz… wow! New to my collection”.

Ferne moves her hand next to the quartz crystal simply to indicate its massive size – and she doesn’t even attempt to pick it up.

Clear quartz is said to be one of the most versatile crystals, radiating positive energy outwards.

The video showed Daisy from Third Eye Fox presenting the crystals to Ferne after they took part in a yoga session and women’s circle ritual.

The ritual, performed in Ferne’s home included meditation, sound therapy and the power of healing crystals.

Ferne's hand shows just how large this crystal is

The second crystal, held by crystal-expert Daisy, appears to be a celestite. This particular type of crystal is tied to the notion of inner peace and connecting to a higher power – meaning it is ideal to use when meditating or praying.

You can purchase a small crystal kit from Third Eye Fox for £35, so we can only imagine the price tag that comes with these gigantic gems. We can’t wait to see where Ferne displays them in her gorgeous home!

