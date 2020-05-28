Ferne McCann gives tour inside daughter Sunday’s beautiful bedroom First Time Mum star Ferne revealed exactly where and why she bought everything that she did

Ferne McCann recently moved into a new home in Essex with her daughter Sunday, and on Wednesday, the First Time Mum and former TOWIE star took to Instagram to give fans an access-all-areas tour of Sunday's bedroom. Ferne has documented the renovation process of her entire property on her interiors-exclusive Instagram since moving in, and besides her very own playroom, Ferne has clearly spent a lot of time on Sunday's bedroom too.

SEE: 8 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you during lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: A tour of Ferne McCann's daughter Sunday's bedroom

MORE: These photos of Ferne McCann's home transformation will inspire you to do a spring clean

"I wanted to do a little room tour of Sunday's bedroom before she transitions out of a cot into a bed," said Ferne. She goes on to credit everything in the room, which she also listed in the caption, as well as explaining the inspiration behind each buy. "This is the cot, I just loved the colour of the wood, it's kind of like a grey pine," she said. "For the curtains, I ordered one and I wanted it to drape on the floor. It's this really gorgeous pink polka dot velvet style from Anthropologie. This little lamp is from Oliver Bonas."

Ferne previously decorated Sunday's playroom

MORE: Ferne McCann unveils jaw-dropping walk-in wardrobe

As she pointed out the circular wall hanging with mini shelves she identified each ornament, with some coming from her mum Gill when she visited Sri Lanka, others from Ferne's trip to Japan, and some crystals which Ferne often champions for their healing benefits on social media.

"I wanted it to be girly and cute, not too pink," she added. "Just little accents of rose quartz pink. It's such a calming gorgeous room, and have you noticed that the ceiling is pink? It's Middleton Pink from Farrow and Ball. The carpet is from Carpet Right."

The tour finishes with a look at Sunday's overflowing book selection. "She is obsessed with books," says Ferne. "This isn't enough, I need some more. You can't see in this light but [the shelves] are painted pink, the same as the ceiling. The walls are the same as the wardrobe."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.