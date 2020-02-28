Ferne McCann unveils mind-blowing walk-in wardrobe

Ferne McCann has had us hooked on her new home renovation since moving into a new property with her daughter Sunday. She launched an entirely new Instagram profile dedicated to the transformation (@fernemccannhome), and the latest room to be unveiled is her walk-in wardrobe.

Given the fact that she has her own fashion brand and has previously collaborated with award-winning high street labels, we had expected her interest in fashion would mean an impressive wardrobe, but this blows everything out of the water.

There are three wardrobes with upper and lower rails and shelves at the top, and two floor-to-ceiling cupboards with shelves to display her shoes and bags, drawers at the bottom.

“Walk in wardrobe GOALS. Ever since I can remember I have wanted a walk in wardrobe,” she wrote. “It’s been on my vision board since forever. So, to come home this evening to be greeted by this closet was a dream come true. A pinch me moment haha sounds dramatic but it’s true.”

She goes on to credit interior style and organisation duo The Style Sisters for helping her create the space, though she adds that it isn’t entirely finished.

“Believe it or not, it’s still not 100% finished (they said it needs refining… I think they are little perfectionists,” she wrote.

As for the floors, Ferne opted for herringbone flooring by A Clarke Carpets & Flooring, while the large feather lampshade is available from ColdHarbour Lights for £565.

Much of the rest of her house is still in the process of being finished, but she has revealed daughter Sunday’s finished playroom which she designed in collaboration with interior design service The Modern Nusery, as well as a look at her new log burner fireplace in her front room.

