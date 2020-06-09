Ferne McCann moved into a new home in Essex with her daughter Sunday in December 2019, and amid the ongoing renovations, she has given fans a look inside her stunning guest bedroom. Ferne took to Instagram to reveal her new curtains in the room, and inadvertently showed a minimalist four-poster black bed frame with white and navy bed linen, two black bedside tables, taupe grey walls and wooden floors with a large cream rug, and a suede camel stool at the end of the bed.

For lighting, Ferne has opted for industrial style fittings with exposed bulbs and black wires, and as for her new curtains, Ferne said, "Let me show you my curtains in my spare room. I wanted that kind of Ibiza meets New York hotel kind of vibe where they drape on the floor. They're linen, very designer chic and a gorgeous fabric." She credits her new purchase to Inspiring Curtains and Blinds, who create bespoke designs such as Ferne's.

Previously, Ferne shared a photo of her inspiration for the bedroom, as well as what her interpretation looked like shortly after moving into the property and launching her home renovation Instagram account. She captioned the post, "Hello to all of my new followers and welcome to my new home page. Lots of you were asking me to do a home tour so I thought why not bring you along on my interior, decorating journey. Let's kick this off with a little inspiration. I love neutral tones, clean lines and blending different textures." Naturally, the guest bedroom was considerably more bare than it is now, but it was already furnished with Ferne's bed. "My spare bedroom is nowhere near finished," she added. "But I have a bad and a very good one! My black iron bed is from @originalbeds (Reims with natural fabric super king)." The bed is currently listed on site in the same size and style as Ferne for £619.

