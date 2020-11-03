Jamie and Jools Oliver share rare video inside jaw-dropping kitchen and dining room The couple live in a £6million home in Essex

Jamie Oliver has unveiled more of his kitchen and dining room than ever before in a video filmed for his Keep Cooking and Carry On series.

The star shared the clip on Instagram, revealing exactly how the space is decorated at the £6million home in Essex he shares with his wife Jools and their five children, Poppy, Petal, River, Daisy and Buddy.

It's designed with a rustic aesthetic seen in exposed white brick walls, and wooden shelves showcasing various kitchenware and condiments, including wooden bowls.

In the middle of the room, there is an island unit with a white marble worktop, where Jamie also keeps a wooden chopping board, in keeping with the rest of the room.

As Jamie moved to another area, the clip showed pale blue panels on the walls, as well as a wooden knife wall rack. There is also a wooden table positioned against one wall, holding a fruit bowl and a framed photograph. The opposite corner makes an alcove, where there are more shelves for storage.

Jamie and Jools have a traditional glossy black AGA oven with silver hoods. It's kept within another alcove, made from exposed brick, and it forms an island with a matching black hob station set behind it.

The video finishes with a look at the dining room as Jamie served up the completed dish. The space is open-plan alongside the kitchen, and so follows the design with pale blue panels on the walls, and a lengthy wooden dining table with matching wooden chairs. Jamie and Jools have added a pop of colour with a bunch of bright tulips in a glass vase.

The family previously lived in Hampstead Heath until moving out in summer 2019. They now call the village of Finchingfield in Essex their home, with six bedrooms set on a 70 acre estate complete with an additional three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

