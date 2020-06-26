Jamie Oliver unveils glimpse inside stunning garden with wife Jools The chef and his family live on an estate made up of 70 acres

Jamie Oliver has offered fans several glimpses inside his enormous garden amid this week's heatwave in the UK. The world-renowned chef lives with his wife Jools and their five children Poppy, Petal, Daisy, River and Buddy at a £6million mansion in Finchingfield in Essex, and the 70 acres of land it is set upon make for one of the most impressive celebrity gardens we've ever seen.

Jamie first shared a look inside on his anniversary with Jools earlier this week. The couple celebrated with a picnic, but also received an enormous bunch of flowers which Jamie posted a photo of on his Instagram channel.

Jamie shared a photo of anniversary flowers in his garden

He had positioned them in a glass vase on a grey wooden table outside, while his son River posed on a matching bench. The garden is framed with a tall brick wall that has green climber plants over it.

A trampoline is seen in the background of Jamie's photo

The following day, Jamie shared another look at the garden when he hosted a BBQ for the family and revealed which drinks he was enjoying. He pictured a bottle of gin on the same wooden table with panels that wrap around the centre to make the effect of a fan, while in the background several plants and bushes are seen. It also looks as though the family may have a trampoline in the garden, which is just about visible from its tall safety net enclosure.

There is a wooden swing in Jamie's garden

Previously, Jamie gave another rare look inside the garden when he photographed one of his daughters revising on the lawn. It showed plenty of greenery, as well as a wooden swing hanging from a tree.

The estate is made up of a six-bedroom farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge and converted stables. Jamie and his family moved into the property in 2019, after leaving their previous home in Hampstead Heath, north London.

