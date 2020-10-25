Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares glimpse of impressive playroom with cute new photo of both sons in matching PJs The celebrity chef's children have an incredible playroom

Jools Oliver was a proud mum on Sunday when she shared a photo of her youngest children showing off their latest creation.

In the picture, her two sons Buddy, ten, and River, four, stood in what appeared to be their playroom, with a huge tower between them made out of colourful magnetic tiles.

MORE: Jools Oliver shares emotional video with her fans

The tower was so tall, it reached almost to the ceiling, way above the boys' heads!

While Buddy looked at the camera, grinning as he did so, his younger brother stared in fascination at their creation.

Sweetly, both boys wore matching pyjamas, which were brown with a black-spotted print.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver pays emotional tribute to daughter Poppy as she heads to university

Behind them, huge windows let in a lot of natural light and between them, a bookshelf could be spotted, featuring a selection of reading materials as well as two Darth Vader helmets.

The cosy room also features a whiteboard and a cheery geometric print rug.

Jools, who is married to celebrity chef Jamie, captioned the sweet snapshot: "Very impressed boys," adding two monkey emojis and a heart emoji.

Her followers were quick to applaud her youngest children's efforts. One wrote: "Wowzers," while another added: "Wow! Love Magna-Tiles - this is impressive!"

A third commented: "Aww these take me back to nursery! Loved these x."

Jools and Jamie's sons have an enviable playroom

Jools tied the knot with Jamie back in 2000, and the couple are now doting parents to five children: Buddy, River, Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, and Petal, 11.

Speaking to Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast over the summer, the 45-year-old said that she would like to have a sixth child but wasn't sure if it would happen.

SEE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares gorgeous photo of son River and fans are shocked

Jools said: "I'm thinking: 'No,' I dunno. I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do."

She went on: "I haven't got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.