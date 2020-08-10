Jamie Oliver showcases stunning garden at £6million family home The Olivers celebrated River's fourth birthday in the garden at the weekend

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools celebrated their youngest son River's fourth birthday with a garden party at the weekend, and it looked like so much fun! The couple hosted a Frozen-themed bash on the patio of their £6million family home, offering a rare look at their garden in the process.

The family gathered at a circular wooden dining table surrounded by curved benches on a terrace outside their house, which they covered with a Frozen tablecloth and surrounded with balloons.

The seating area has an array of potted plants on either side of the table, while their kitchen is accessible via a set of white barn doors that were left open in the background.

"Happy Birthday Baby River Oliver!! 4 years old… this little person has brought such joy into our lives, he makes me laugh so much, he's fascinating like a 30 year old squashed into child…" Jamie captioned the photos.

Jools and Jamie Oliver celebrated their son River's birthday in their garden

Jools and Jamie moved into their beautiful Essex home, Spains Hall, in summer 2019, and have stayed there with their five children throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The terrace where they celebrated River's birthday is only a small area of the estate's sprawling grounds; the mansion is located on a 70-acre estate and also boasts a three-bedroom lodge and converted stables along with the six-bedroom farmhouse the family calls home.

The family sat on their terrace at their £6million home

Jamie recently shared a look at the house's rustic kitchen in a video discussing government initiatives to tackle obesity in the UK, showing their cream SMEG fridge-freezer, free-standing sink and double integrated ovens.

The chef even filmed his Channel 4 show, Keep Cooking and Carry On, from his home during the coronavirus lockdown. However, due to sound issues in his kitchen, he instead chose to film inside the larder that leads off the back of the room, and pushed sofas up against the walls for extra soundproofing.

