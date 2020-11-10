Victoria Beckham unveils her very unique home office The designer is currently working from her Cotswolds home

Victoria Beckham is the queen of style – from her fashion designs to her home interiors. And this week she gave fans a peek inside the office at the family's Cotswolds home. The mother-of-four has opted for an incredible minimalist approach to her work station, as seen in a snapshot shared on her Instagram Stories.

The picture sees Victoria sat at a large desk, featuring a grey marble top with a wooden underframe. The surface of the table is surprisingly bare, with just the star's laptop, paper tray and a small box visible. Victoria, meanwhile, can be seen looking at her screen while holding a hot drink, dressed in a slouchy colour-block jumper and jeans.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the office space is the large windows behind the designer, which provide plenty of natural light and a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside.

Victoria and David are set to spend the second lockdown at their Cotswolds home. The couple have chosen to reflect the property's heritage as a converted farmhouse when it comes to interior design. Photos previously shared by the couple show exposed brick walls and walkways between their living spaces.

Earlier this week, Victoria shared a photo from inside their living room as she shared a photo of herself posing on the sofa. Much like the black velvet couch the couple have in their London home, they have opted for an incredible grey velvet button-back sofa, with a matching cotton button-back footstool. The sofa is dressed with brown linen cushions.

Behind Victoria, a selection of black concrete lamps with textured beige shades are seen, and a matching lampshade hanging in the hallway.

Fans have also previously been given a glimpse inside the family's bathroom, which boasts wooden floors and wooden panels on the wall. There's a black sink unit with white marble worktops and black taps, while the shower is white with a black shower head and black framing on the glass doors. A large glass chandelier hangs from the ceiling.

