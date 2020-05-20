Victoria Beckham is currently isolating at the family home in the Cotswolds with husband David, and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, while their eldest son Brooklyn is in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, and though the family have shared a look inside several rooms of the house in the past, Tuesday night saw the first time that fans saw inside the family bathroom.

Victoria took to Instagram to give a tutorial on how to use some of the latest makeup products from her Victoria Beckham beauty line. "My new obsession is the Cocoa Kajal eyeliner," she said. "The texture is incredible, it is so soft." As she showed her followers how to apply it, she captioned the next post, "Kids making noises in the background."

Victoria Beckham unveiled the bathroom inside her Cotswolds home

But the only part of the background we found distracting was the design of her bathroom. Much like the rest of the home, it features wooden floors and wooden panels on the wall and door frame to reflect the traditional heritage of the property - a converted barn. There's a black sink unit with white marble worktops and black taps, while the shower is white with a black shower head and black framing on the glass doors, and there's a large glass chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

It looks as though the bathroom opens up onto a separate dressing area where Victoria sat to get ready, which is decorated with olive green walls and a black and white piece of art work which hangs behind her.

Elsewhere in the home, the family have everything they could possibly need during isolation: a home gym, a tennis court, a hot tub, and an outdoor pizza oven next to an area with an enormous barbecue and fire pit.

