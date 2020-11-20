Martin and Shirlie Kemp's Christmas decorations are insanely beautiful

Martin and Shirlie Kemp may not have got around to decorating for Christmas this year yet, but their previous garden transformation is so magical.

Shirlie shared a video of how they had transformed their outdoor space on Instagram.

SEE: Martin and Shirlie Kemp's garden is like something from Narnia

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirlie Kemp unveils magical Christmas decorations at home with Martin

It included a gorgeous floral garland with pink and white roses, ribbons, candles and string fairy lights positioned on top of the fireplace, as well as a matching wreath. At either side, they had placed large candles in rows of three, as well as two topiary trees with more string fairy lights woven within them. The exposed log fireplace made it all the more cosy, as well as a selection of throws and covers strewn over the couple's outdoor seating area.

MORE: Martin and Shirlie unveil their incredible living room

RELATED: 27 best celebrity Christmas trees and decorations of all time

Shirlie captioned the clip, "Last year's garden décor! I'm feeling desperate to get creative but I'm going to be in a sling for quite a while yet which means I can't lift anything so will post lots of pics from last year's Christmas décor. #Christmasdecor #pinkchristmas #garden #outdoorfireplace #winterwonderland." Shirlie is currently recovering from shoulder surgery after tripping last year.

Shirlie Kemp previously revealed a photo of their garden during autumn

Unsurprisingly, she was inundated with comments from fans who were amazed with the results. One wrote, "Wow it's beautiful," while another added, "Omg just love this Shirlie, you're such a talented lady!" and a third wrote, "Stunning! You're so creative!"

Roman Kemp's parents live in a beautiful home in Hertfordshire, and Shirlie often reveals glimpses inside. The garden appears to be a focal point of the property, which Shirlie has transformed with brightly-coloured fireplaces fitted within tree trunks, as well as mirrors mounted above, and outdoor dining set-ups that look as though they've come from the set of The Chronicles of Narnia.

Shirlie recently shared her tips and said, "Woodland whimsy, it's lovely to make use of what nature has to offer and with fallen leaves everywhere it inspired the colours for this table set up."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.