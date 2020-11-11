Martin and Shirlie Kemp's garden is like something from Narnia Roman Kemp's parents have the most beautiful home

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's garden is officially one of the most beautiful we have ever seen.

Roman Kemp's mother Shirlie often shares photos and videos taken in their outdoor space, showing a whimsical design that looks as though it came from the set of The Chronicles of Narnia.

Most recently, she revealed how she had transformed the space for autumn, with a jaw-dropping al fresco dining table and decorations for the trees.

Shirlie unveiled her al fresco tablescape for autumn

"Woodland whimsy, it's lovely to make use of what nature has to offer and with fallen leaves everywhere it inspired the colours for this table set up," she captioned the post. "Rustic urn with a piece of vintage fabric."

She went on to credit the sources of the furniture seen in the images, including an old urn from @HomeBarn, blue candles from @HomeandColonialAntiques and gold candle sticks from @HMHome, as well as "all the leaves from God"!



Shirlie makes the most of her fairytale garden

Martin and Shirlie also have a cobalt blue marble fireplace built into an enormous tree trunk, beneath a baroque style mirror mounted on the bark.



Shirlie and Martin have used an old fireplace to decorate their garden

A second pink fireplace sits elsewhere in the garden, complete with bright pink flowers positioned on top and in front.

On the patio at the front of the garden, meanwhile, Martin and Shirlie have a stone white open-log fireplace, and light grey dining furniture including a coffee table.



The outdoor fire is ideal for winter evenings

An additional image showed that there is also a matching grey bench with a metallic bronze frame, where Shirlie positions a tin flower vase, contrasting the vivid roses inside. "Think I'll need to have the fire on this week if I plan to be in the garden," she wrote.

The couple live in a beautiful home in Hertfordshire, and have also shown off their living room in a past video.

