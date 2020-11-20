Kylie Jenner shows off daughter Stormi's bed – and you'll want it for yourself! Absolutely gorgeous!

Kylie Jenner has impeccable taste, so it's no surprise that her daughter Stormi's bedroom is just as gorgeous and the rest of her house, which she regularly shows on social media.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's Christmas tree belongs in The Grinch's Whoville

Taking to Instagram on Thursday to promote her new Grinch-themed Kylie Cosmetics collection, the 22-year-old shared a lovely picture of her daughter Stormi in her bed whilst smiling at The Grinch, who can be seen right beside her.

In the snap, the two-year-old can be seen lying down in her four-poster bed, which features white curtains with pink tassels, surrounded by an iPad and soft toys. The bed is pushed against a white wall decorated with pink hearts – giving it an even cuter feel!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Grinch tours Kylie Jenner's home

It also has a safe guard, to keep the toddler from falling over.

Fans of the multi-millionaire were excited by the snap, sharing their surprise at Stormi's chilled reaction. "You telling me she wasn't scared??" one said, whilst another one wrote: "She said cheese but at a distance."

SEE: Kylie Jenner's £29million home has to be seen to be believed

Another compared the toddler to a princess, writing: "This is what it looks like to be a princess. This is an actual princess."

Stormi in her gorgeous bed

"Stormi is so cut," remarked a fourth.

This was not the first time that Kylie showed off her daughter's bedroom. Earlier this year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a picture of the toddler playing in her room with her dad, Travis Scott, which was taken at Kylie's former home in Hidden Hills.

In the background, there was a miniature pink-and-white slide covered in stickers, as well as a tepee tent and toy shopping trolley. Stormi also had a flower-print measuring tape on her wall, and a bookshelf filled with books and Disney dolls. It looks like pink is definitely one of Stormi's favourite colours too, as the room was also painted pink, with miniature butterfly prints decorating the walls.