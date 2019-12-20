Inside Celebrity Gogglebox star Roman Kemp's luxurious living room that he shares with dad Martin Roman's plush sofa is a far cry from his living conditions on I'm a Celebrity

While the public sits down to witness the humorous commentary of celebrities watching TV programmes on Gogglebox, our eyes are drawn to their surroundings. In particular, the Channel 4 show has given us a peek inside Roman Kemp's lavish living room, which he shares with his famous father Martin, 58.

The pair regularly delight fans with their close bond, with Roman previously describing their relationship as "one of the best father-son relationships I know." But we can't help but notice the DJ's luxurious living room, which follows a chic grey and white colour scheme. At the centre of the room stands a deep grey corner sofa which is decorated with a selection of scatter cushions. From a deep blue velvet check to fluffy brown and a striking white, yellow and black patterned one, they bring a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral room.

A large indoor plant can be seen peeking out behind the sofa, and a white and blue rug provides some warmth on top of the polished wooden floorboards. While the doors in the background are often closed, a photo that the star posted to Instagram provided a glimpse of the classic white shutters covering the windows in the back room.

What makes the interior even more impressive is the fact that it is such a huge contrast to the basic living conditions Roman became used to in the I'm a Celebrity jungle, where he slept in a hammock, lived off a diet of rice and beans and used a log as a seat.

The Capital FM host, 26, previously revealed that they often forget the cameras are there. Speaking of Gogglebox, Martin, who is widely known as the bassist in Spandau Ballet, said on Loose Women: "It’s great fun, sitting there working with Ro and enjoying the TV with Ro, it’s just a natural thing." He continued: "It’s not like you’re sat there with a load of actors."

