Martin and Shirlie Kemp's living room is every couple's dream

Martin and Shirlie Kemp have given fans a look inside their stunning living room, as Martin returned to Celebrity Gogglebox with their son Roman.

The couple live in a stunning home in Hertfordshire, and have given various glimpses inside of the property since the coronavirus pandemic began and they have spent more time indoors.

Most significantly, though, has to be Martin and Roman's appearance on Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox, when they revealed Martin and Shirlie's living room in its entirety.

The space is decorated with white walls and features an enormous L-shaped grey sofa with tonal grey cotton and velvet cushions. In the middle of the space sits a textured grey footstool, while a black dresser with a wooden worktop is positioned against one wall. On the top, Martin and Shirlie have placed two bejewelled candelabras with bronze bases, and an antique-style bronze flower vase. A black and white painting hangs on one wall, next to a tall floor plant in one corner of the space.

Martin and Roman opted to film at Roman's home for a previous series of the show, giving a look at Roman's lounge, instead.

Similarly to his parents' home, it features a grey L-shaped sofa, with cream walls and a floor plant as seen in the background.

Roman Kemp's living room

A past photo gave a clearer view of the space, showing wooden floors, a large mirror and a striped blue and cream rug on the floor.

Roman lives with his girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury in London, after moving into their "dream place" together in January. They wasted no time making it their own, with I'm A Celebrity star Roman taking the opportunity to do some DIY during the COVID-19 crisis.

