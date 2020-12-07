﻿
Lucy Alexander's Christmas decorations are so magical – watch video

The Homes Under The Hammer star shared a clip on Instagram

Bridie Wilkins

Lucy Alexander lives with her husband and former footballer Stewart Castledine and their two children Kitty and Leo in a stunning home in Surrey, and the Homes Under The Hammer star has revealed a look at their beautiful Christmas decorations.

She took to Instagram with the clip filmed in her hallway. It revealed a series of decorations including a tree-style ornament with hanging snowflakes and string lights, a mini topiary tree wrapped in a large red bow, a white gingerbread style house, a light up star with another red bow on top, and a candle lantern at one end.

WATCH: Lucy Alexander unveils beautiful home transformation for Christmas

The pièce de résistance, though, is a modern garland that sits on the mantelpiece above Lucy's fireplace. It's formed of acorns, white light up baubles, red holly berries and small silver snowflakes.

lucy alexander home kitchen z

Lucy Alexander's kitchen

Lucy's home is in Surrey, closeby to Hampton Court Palace, and she often shares glimpses of the property on social media.

The open-plan kitchen and dining area acts as the hub of the home, with a central island and a lengthy dining table. In keeping with the rest of the home, it's designed with a muted grey, white and black colour scheme with metallic silver accents seen in the splashback panels, and frames of the glass-front cupboards.

The family also have an enormous triple fridge, complete with a wine cooler in the middle.

lucy alexander home kitchen oven z

Lucy Alexander has a quad oven

Additional appliances include a quadruple oven which Lucy inadvertently revealed when she shared a photo of herself in the room. They are built into the cupboards, while a glass table sits at the side of the room showcasing a selection of framed photographs beneath a large rectangular mirror with a silver and black frame.

lucy alexander home dining room z

Lucy Alexander's dining room

The dining table is an antique grey wood style, with cabriole style legs. It's lined with grey curved button-back dining chairs. 

