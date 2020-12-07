Lucy Alexander's Christmas decorations are so magical – watch video The Homes Under The Hammer star shared a clip on Instagram

Lucy Alexander lives with her husband and former footballer Stewart Castledine and their two children Kitty and Leo in a stunning home in Surrey, and the Homes Under The Hammer star has revealed a look at their beautiful Christmas decorations.

She took to Instagram with the clip filmed in her hallway. It revealed a series of decorations including a tree-style ornament with hanging snowflakes and string lights, a mini topiary tree wrapped in a large red bow, a white gingerbread style house, a light up star with another red bow on top, and a candle lantern at one end.

The pièce de résistance, though, is a modern garland that sits on the mantelpiece above Lucy's fireplace. It's formed of acorns, white light up baubles, red holly berries and small silver snowflakes.

Lucy Alexander's kitchen

Lucy's home is in Surrey, closeby to Hampton Court Palace, and she often shares glimpses of the property on social media.

The open-plan kitchen and dining area acts as the hub of the home, with a central island and a lengthy dining table. In keeping with the rest of the home, it's designed with a muted grey, white and black colour scheme with metallic silver accents seen in the splashback panels, and frames of the glass-front cupboards.

The family also have an enormous triple fridge, complete with a wine cooler in the middle.

Lucy Alexander has a quad oven

Additional appliances include a quadruple oven which Lucy inadvertently revealed when she shared a photo of herself in the room. They are built into the cupboards, while a glass table sits at the side of the room showcasing a selection of framed photographs beneath a large rectangular mirror with a silver and black frame.

Lucy Alexander's dining room

The dining table is an antique grey wood style, with cabriole style legs. It's lined with grey curved button-back dining chairs.

